Black Knights to meet LSU in 2023

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Football team is heading to Death Valley in 2023 to take on LSU at Tiger Stadium.

The 2023 contest against the Tigers will be only the second time the two schools have met on the gridiron. LSU and Army faced off in 1931 at West Point with the Black Knights posting a 20-0 win over the Tigers.

The U.S. Military Academy has a tie to the state as current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is a 1988 graduate of West Point.

“I am looking forward to welcoming my fellow Black Knights down to Baton Rouge in 2023,” Governor Edwards said. “Both schools have helped shape who I am today, and it will be exciting to see them face off in Tiger Stadium. As for who I’ll be rooting for, I can guarantee you I’ll be supporting the winning team regardless of the outcome.”

The Tigers will be the first Southeastern Conference opponent for the Black Knights since they took on Vanderbilt in 2011.