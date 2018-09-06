Discussing issues at Dean’s Afoot

The Dean’s Afoot, which included senior academic leadership from West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, took place Aug. 29. The leadership discussed curriculum, assessment, budgeting, innovation, faculty development, majors and minors and more. The group also participated in a tour of various U.S. Military Academy facilities. The intent of the conference is to gather the deans of the nation’s service academies along with select members of their staff to discuss issues central to the Academic programs at the five United States service academies.