Giving blood, saving lives at NYBC blood drive

Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV

he New York Blood Center held a blood drive at West Point in Eisenhower Hall from Aug. 27-30. As of Aug. 29, NYBC had collected 1,025 pints of blood. Class of 2019 Cadet Mimi Mejia, company B-2, and other cadets take time out of their busy schedules to donate blood Aug. 29 at Eisenhower Hall. Last year, the NYBC collected 1,490 pints and the goal was to beat last year’s collection. West Point holds three blood drives each year.