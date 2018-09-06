Men’s Soccer stuns San Diego State in dramatic fashion

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Soccer team captured its first win of the 2018 season in thrilling fashion as the Black Knights came from behind to defeat Pac-12 foe San Diego State, 2-1, at the SDSU Sports Deck Sept. 1 in San Diego. Sophomore midfielder Christian Takaki (#12) notched his first collegiate goal at about the 80th minute for the game winner. Photo by Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point Men’s Soccer team captured its first win of the 2018 season in thrilling fashion as the Black Knights came from behind to defeat Pac-12 foe San Diego State, 2-1, at the SDSU Sports Deck Sept. 1 in San Diego. Sophomore midfielder Christian Takaki (#12) notched his first collegiate goal at about the 80th minute for the game winner. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Soccer team captured its first win of the 2018 season in thrilling fashion as the Black Knights came from behind to defeat Pac-12 foe San Diego State, 2-1, at the SDSU Sports Deck Sept. 1 in San Diego.

After falling behind 1-0 early in the first half, the Black Knights (1-2) battled back and secured the road victory over the Aztecs (0-2-1).

“It’s a difficult task to travel out west to tough opponents like San Diego State and come away with a win so I’m extremely proud of the whole team’s effort tonight,” head coach Russell Payne said. “We prepared all week and we knew we had the talent to stick with them. Tonight we were the most connected we’ve been all season and the result took care of itself.”

Junior goaltender Justin Stoll played a large role in the Black Knights’ comeback. After giving up a score in the opening frame, he bounced back to make two noteworthy stops in order keep the deficit at one.

“Justin was tremendous tonight,” Payne added. “He’s a high quality keeper and he’s capable of these performances every week for us. Keenan O’Shea also continues to show his ability as well and he’s an elite performer.”

Army highlights and game notes

• Army claimed the program’s second win all-time over a Pac-12 opponent.

• The last win against a Pac-12 team came in last year’s season opener on Aug. 25, against San Diego State.

• The Black Knights won in California for the first time in program history.

• O’Shea scored his third goal in as many matches.

• It is the second time in his career that he has scored in three consecutive matches.

• Sophomore midfielder Christian Takaki scored his first collegiate goal.

• Ibrahim Seye tallied his first career assist.

• The Black Knights held a 10-9 edge in shots versus the Aztecs.

• The Cadets outshot their opponent for the third straight match this season.

• Army played at San Diego State for the first time in program history.

• It was the Black Knights’ first match in California since playing Cal State Northridge in 2012.

• Eric Whiteman and Jake Burgess made their first collegiate starts.

How it happened

• In the 23rd minute, Keegan Kelly, of the Aztecs, received a ball from Damian German and sent it to the far post. The ball made its way to Pablo Pelaez and he tapped it in for the first score of the night.

• The Black Knights trailed for much of the contest, but had a key scoring opportunity when they were awarded a penalty kick in the 58th minute. Army turned to O’Shea and he delivered by burying the shot into the bottom left corner to even the score at 1-1.

• The score remained tied up until the 80th minute. Stoll sent a booming ball down the right side of the field and it eventually ended up near Seye. The senior battled for possession and got a touch on the ball, sending it to his left. The ball took a bounce off the post, but Takaki was there to clean it up for what turned out to be the game-winning score for the Black Knights.