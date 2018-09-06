Virtual experiences at West Point

Katie Daily, Ph.D. Associate Dean for Plans and Policy

Three of the Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality systems in use at USMA include GEOView 3D, the Augmented Reality Sandtable , and an AR rendering of Pointe Du Hoc created using the Apple ARKit2 commercial software. Courtesy Photos Three of the Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality systems in use at USMA include GEOView 3D, the Augmented Reality Sandtable , and an AR rendering of Pointe Du Hoc created using the Apple ARKit2 commercial software. Courtesy Photos

Various academic departments at the U.S. Military Academy are making use of both AR and VR technology for interdisciplinary work. Augmented Reality (AR) uses digital technology such as mobile phones to overlay virtual images onto real objects. Virtual Reality (VR) uses systems like large screens and goggles to immerse participants in a virtual world.

In the classroom, multiple departments and courses use AR and VR for immersion in virtual environments during class. For instance, military science courses use virtual environments to conduct lessons on tactical tasks such as Conduct a Raid and Employ Indirect Fires. Google Expeditions, a VR tool intended to place participants in historic locations, is used in multiple lessons of history classroom instruction.

Last year’s Projects Day showcased an array of cadet projects centering on both VR and AR. VR work included the use of the technology for adaptive mission planning and as intelligent agents for mental health treatment. Cadets also used commercial VR modeling to create a visualization of the proposed Michie Stadium East Stands renovation.

AR research centered on its utility for virtual staff rides in locations like Pointe Du Hoc, the Normandy American Cemetery and Fortress West Point. USMA cadets are currently pursuing work on a cross-cultural AR simulator in Chinese and a generic VR language learning environment.

The primary hub of USMA’s AR/VR use for cadet training is the West Point Simulation Center. AR and VR are effectively employed in several aspects of the 47-month cadet developmental experience.

During Cadet Basic Training Land Navigation, cadets use AR/VR to virtually navigate the exact course they will encounter three days later. A recent Cadet Leader Development Training pilot run by the Modern War Institute utilized virtual reality goggles for site reconnaissance.

The Simulation Center also created a VR configuration for the Center for Enhanced Performance. The purpose of the system is to offer a stage of familiarity for cadets as they take on the graduation requirement of water entry from a 6-meter platform. VR allows cadets to use the mental skills training taught by CEP in a simulated environment to increase their confidence before taking the plunge.

AR and VR technology and research will continue their development here at USMA as faculty and cadets expand the horizons of these technologies for the Army as well as use in civilian research facilities.