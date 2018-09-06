West Point celebrates Women’s Equality Day

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Arlene Gaylord, assistant director of the FBI Office of Equal Employment Opportunity Affairs, was the guest speaker at the annual West Point Women's Equality Day Luncheon Aug. 30 at the West Point Club.Gaylord was animated in her speech as she walked among the attendees asking questions and speaking directly to them as she spoke about her own career in the FBI, her family and how she dealt with failure.

The annual West Point Equality Day commemorated the day—Aug. 26, 1920—when women officially became part of the U.S. constitution and were allowed to vote more than 98 years later on Aug. 30, 2018.

The event, hosted by the U.S. Corps of Cadets Equal Opportunity Office and the U.S. Military Academy Equal Opportunity Office, was held at the West Point Club with Arlene Gaylord, assistant director of the FBI Office of Equal Employment Opportunity Affairs, as guest speaker.

Gaylord’s animated style endeared the audience as she disregarded the podium and spoke directly to the audience, picking out a few cadets for questions, usually in Spanish.

“I am way excited to be here,” Gaylord said. “This was my bucket list. And the first convention is a short four hours away, when we got the right to vote. And then a very powerful non-civil rights movement developed in Wisconsin, and it’s not over, and that is something that should be remembered.”

Gaylord talked about her experience in the FBI and how, at one time, she was passed over for a promotion because she is a woman.

“I have had a heck of a ride in the FBI because of my family and the things they taught me. These are the things I have in my heart,” Gaylord said. “I remember when I first worked for the FBI, I showed my dad around the FBI headquarters. And he told me that one day I would be an agent. And I said, ‘Dad, look around you, all the agents are men.’ And he just said, ‘You will be an agent.’

“I have many things stacked against me,” she explained. “Clearly I am female, I am a Latina and old, but they didn’t realize that because I look young—right. So my career has been a series of ‘you can’t do that because….,’ but I have a secret weapon. I always try to keep it together.”

Gaylord said her father also taught her something else that she said she always remembers, and she learned it the hard way.

“My father also used to say to me, sin miedo, or without fear in Spanish,” Gaylord said. “You can’t tell me to jump out of a perfectly good airplane. And I remember a family where we lived had a stationary parachute or a power jump and I remember my dad telling me to jump and I wouldn’t. So he said sin miedo and pushed me. That is something he taught me how to do, sin miedo.”

Gaylord had some advice as she concluded.

“Opportunity is your ticket and if you are at an important party, don’t leave before (it is over),” Gaylord said of women often wanting to scale back on their career after marriage and children. “And lastly, we have a long way to go. It’s not far enough. Unless we see each other as human beings, we will not get there.”

Today, Gaylord holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from American University in Washington D.C. and a Master of Arts degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix. She is a certified FBI Intelligence Officer, and has been designated a Master Police Instructor by the FBI as well as a Master Police Instructor by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training.