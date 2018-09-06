West Point Home Football game day force protection awareness

By Luke Pagan DPTMS Force Protection Officer

In order to better protect West Point residents and the Corps of Cadets during home football games, the following force protection measures and restrictions are in effect:

• Military Police will patrol the housing areas throughout the day. Housing area residents are requested to notify the Provost Marshal of any suspicious activity in the housing areas on game day.

Also, residents are reminded to secure their quarters while attending the football game day activities.

• To ensure the smooth traffic flow of personnel entering the installation to attend Saturday Army Football games, we must implement a policy to deny any delivery vehicles from entering West Point until after 6 p.m. on game days.

This includes, but is not limited to, commercial delivery of household goods or merchandise, UPS and FedEx deliveries. Local food deliveries are allowed.

If an emergency (medical) delivery is necessary during a football Saturday, contact the Emergency Operations Center at 845-938-6909, and the EOC can assist in coordinating for the emergency delivery.

Road Restrictions and Closures:

Mills Road from Herbert Hall (AOG Building) to Stony Lonesome Road will be closed approximately six hours prior to kickoff.

Beginning about four hours before kickoff, roadways around Michie Stadium will be blocked off.

Only those vehicles with a proper vehicle exception pass, or under MP escort, are allowed access around Michie Stadium.

Merritt Road will be closed from the Jewish Chapel south to the Stony Lonesome Road intersection four hours before kickoff and remain closed until after the game.

General Information:

• Black Knight Alley opens three hours before kickoff, while Michie Stadium gates open approximately two hours before kickoff; walking and/or using game day shuttle buses to and from the stadium is highly encouraged.

• Fans attending the game at Michie Stadium are required to be screened at security checkpoints at the stadium gates.

• All clear bags are subject to search at the stadium security checkpoints; a list of what bags are allowed or not allowed into the stadium can be found online.

• RV parking is available only at North Dock and Round Pond.

Remember, If you See Something, Hear Something, Say Something.