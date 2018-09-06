Women’s Soccer battles to scoreless draw at Northern Arizona

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Soccer team opened its west coast swing with a scoreless tie at Northern Arizona Aug. 31 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Black Knights moved to 3-1-2 on the season, while the Lumberjacks shifted to 3-1-1.

Army’s defensive unit was kept busy throughout the game, owning an 11-2 advantage in saves. The visitors also maintained the edge in fouls at 6-5. Northern Arizona outshot the Black Knights 19-7 overall and 11-2 in shots on goal.

Sophomore goalie Sydney Cassalia was on top of her game from the opening whistle, making 11 saves in the game. The Omaha, Nebraska, native documented her third shutout of the season and ninth of her career in the contest.

Erynn Johns tallied a team-high three shots, while Emily Torres and Cristal Trejo fired each had a shot on goal.

How it happened

First half

• NAU appeared to take a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute of action, but a delayed offside call negated the goal to keep the two sides scoreless.

Second Half

• Cassalia came up with a big stop against Kayla Terhune in the 72nd minute to keep NAU off the board. The save was her 100th in 23 collegiate games.

• The sophomore goalkeeper was busy during the second half, making a game-high six saves in the period.

Overtime

• After a back-and-forth first overtime period, both sides managed to go on the offensive in the final 10 minutes.

• Sophomore Erynn Johns recorded the first shot of the final period before the Lumberjacks managed a pair of their own looks at goal.

Army highlights and game notes

• This was the first meeting between Army and Northern Arizona.

• Army was called for a season-low five fouls in the game.

• Cassalia made the 100th save of her career.

• The Omaha, Nebraska, native saved double-digit shots for the second time of her career after posting 12 stops against Marshall on Aug. 19.

• She climbed to second nationally in goalie minutes played with 580 minutes, trailing Missouri State sophomore Kaitlin Maxwell’s 629:20.

• Rookie Shannen Almenara made her collegiate debut.