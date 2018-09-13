Army Golf concludes first tourney with 13th-place finish

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point sophomore Justin Williamson led the Black Knights at the two-day Alex Lagowitz Tournament in Hamilton, N.Y., with a score of 75-73-73—221 (+5). Photo by Army Athletic Communications Army West Point sophomore Justin Williamson led the Black Knights at the two-day Alex Lagowitz Tournament in Hamilton, N.Y., with a score of 75-73-73—221 (+5). Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Golf team wrapped up its first invitational of the season at Colgate with a 13th-place finish at the two-day Alex Lagowitz Tournament Sunday at Seven Oaks Golf Course in Hamilton, New York.

The Black Knights finished the third round on Sunday and as a team carded a 307–296-303–906 (+42).

Lafayette led throughout the tournament and had a tough final round, but the Leopards’ first two rounds gave them enough room to earn the victory with a team score of 867 (+3).

Tournament notes

• Army West Point sophomore Justin Williamson led the Black Knights in the tournament with a score of 75-73-73—221 (+5).

• Williamson was consistent in his last two rounds, shooting 2-over through his last 36 holes.

• Thomas Katsenes shot a 3-over 75 on the final day and finished 11-over for the tournament.

• Lafayette’s Brendan Cronin was the individual champion of the tournament, going 10-under and winning by nine strokes.