Cadet Club activities

Aviation: The Army West Point Flying team conducted flight and simulator training Sunday at the 2nd Aviation Detachment hangar at Stewart Airport. Team members familiarized themselves with the operation of the new Redbird simulator (right) that they will use to train for the team’s upcoming competition at Regionals, Oct. 25-29 at Schenectady, New York.

Team members also began semester checkrides in the Piper Warrior aircraft and look forward to a great season.

Sailing: The Off-Shore team of the USMA Sailing team competed in the Stamford Vineyards Race over this Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-2.

The team raced more than 238 miles, from Stamford, Connecticut, to the Buzzard’s Bay Light and back on the Long Island Sound.

After more than 50 hours of racing, the team was forced to retire due to weather conditions, as did over 70 percent of the other 60 teams.

The team still did exceptionally well, beating upwind for 28 hours, braving the narrow Plum Gut both exiting and entering the Sound, and rounding the Light in expert fashion.

Soon, the team will compete against Navy for the first time this season at Annapolis and the experience gained in this race will be invaluable to their success this year.