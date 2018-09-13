Cadets unfurl flag at U.S. Open men’s, women’s finals

Thirty-seven cadets held a large, ceremonial flag over Center Court Sunday before the U.S. Open Men's Tennis Final match between Juan Martin Del Potro and Novak Djokovic in Flushing, N.Y. West Point's support is part of the celebration of tennis legend Arthur Ashe's historic victory 50 years ago. USTA Photo by Garrett Ellwood

Deborah Cox performs “America the Beautiful” and 40 female cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point unfurl a giant American Flag across the court before the 2018 U.S. Open Women’s Final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka Sept. 8 in Flushing, N.Y. USTA photo by Pete Staples