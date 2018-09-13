Double tab female talks to cadets

Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Capt. Erin McShane, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2013 (speaking to cadets in right photo), and Capt. Jozlyn Mccaw, USMA Class of 2014, diversity outreach officer, presented a fireside chat to cadets Sept. 6 in Thayer Hall. McShane is the ninth female graduate of Ranger School and the second double tabbed woman as she also has a Sapper tab. McShane spoke about her experiences and that she hopes her next challenge is as a member of the Cultural Support Team in Afghanistan.