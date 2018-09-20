Army educational opportunities for active duty in field of law

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The West Point Staff Judge Advocate office in Building 606 offers Army officers funded legal education through the Judge Advocate General's Funded Legal Education Program. Officers from second lieutenant to captain on active duty who have not less than two years or more than six years of active duty service and have at least a secret security clearance are eligible to attend law school for up to three years through the program. Officers will need to add two years of service for each year attending law school. The West Point Staff Judge Advocate office in Building 606 offers Army officers funded legal education through the Judge Advocate General's Funded Legal Education Program. Officers from second lieutenant to captain on active duty who have not less than two years or more than six years of active duty service and have at least a secret security clearance are eligible to attend law school for up to three years through the program. Officers will need to add two years of service for each year attending law school.

The U.S. Military Academy has many postgraduate opportunities for cadets to further their education, such as funded education for medical school and a variety of scholarships.

The Army also has postgraduate funded education programs for active-duty service members. One of them is the Judge Advocate General’s Funded Legal Education Program.

“The Funded Legal Education Program (FLEP) is based on statute and applies to all branches of the military as well,” Maj. Matthew Gallagher, chief of administrative and civil law, said. “The Army can select up to 25 Army officers each fiscal year on a competitive basis to attend law school leading to a Juris Doctor or a bachelor of law degree at an approved civilian law school.

“The Army finds value in bringing in young officers who have usually between two and six years of active duty,” Gallagher added. “You have to start law school first before the funding takes effect.”

Second lieutenants to captains who have graduated from an accredited college or university with a baccalaureate degree, have not less than two years or more than six years of active duty serving in the grade of O-1 through O-3 at the time legal training begins are eligible to apply.

“An officer selected for FLEP may apply to and be accepted by a civilian law school in the U.S., but they pay all expenses for applying to a law school,” Gallagher said. “Each officer will also perform on-the-job training under the supervision of a Staff Judge Advocate or legal officer when the school is not in session. Training is mandatory during the summer vacation period and during school breaks of five days or longer. Officers can attend law school up to three years, but when they complete their education, they will owe two years of military service for each year they attend school.”

Officers who are participating in the FLEP will be detailed to the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, but will still be under the control of their basic branch for promotions while attending law school.

Officers who graduate from law school, pass the bar exam and/or are admitted to practice, complete the JAG basic course, and are certified by The Judge Advocate General will be authorized to practice in the JAGC.

They will then be subject to a one-year observation period after which they may be offered promotion in the Judge Advocate Competitive Category.

“This is an absolutely wonderful program and I am so impressed with the applicants,” Col. Erik Christiansen, judge advocate, said. “We had one applicant last year; very impressive. I just encourage people to get educated about the program, whether they can do it here or give that information to their Soldiers down the road. Folks who are coming from active duty play a pretty critical part in the JAG force. So, I really encourage people to educate themselves on this program and nominate their very best to participate in the program.”