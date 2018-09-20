Cadet Club activities

Combat Weapons: The Combat Weapons team competed in the Long Island Championship USPSA Match Sept. 16 at Westhampton Beach, New York. Fifteen cadets and three coaches competed in the “Production” division of the match; one NCOIC competed in the “Single Stack” division.

All shooters performed well and represented the academy with distinction. Seventy-four shooters competed in the Production Division.

The top three cadets in the field were Class of 2019 Cadet Jordan Bailey at 15th place, Class of 2019 Cadet Bobby Sobeski at 22nd place and Class of 2020 Cadet Sean O’Leary at 27th place.