Cadets hustle through first IOCT installment of year

The Indoor Obstacle Course Test, as performed by Class of 2020 Cadet Francisco Ceberos, is a test of full-body functional physical fitness administered by the Department of Physical Education. The test consists of 11 events performed sequentially, including the low crawl under barrier, tire footwork , two-handed vault, eight-foot horizontal shelf, horizontal bar navigation, hanging tire, balance beam, eight-foot vertical wall, 20-foot horizontal ladder, 16-foot vertical rope and a 350-meter sprint that includes carrying medicine ball and baton at certain points.