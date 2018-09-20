Community Walk to increase suicide awareness, prevention

By George Barnes, USAG West Point Suicide Prevention Manager, and retired Col. Denton Knapp

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the West Point community “Out of the Darkness” Walk at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at Daly Field to increase suicide awareness and prevention.

This is the fifth year that AFSP has conducted a walk with the West Point community. AFSP is the leader in the fight against suicide, funding research, creating educational programs, advocating for public policy and supporting survivors of suicide loss.

The AFSP has its headquarters in New York, and has 75 local chapters and events nationwide. Every year suicide claims more lives than war, murder and natural disasters combined, and yet suicide prevention doesn’t get anywhere near the funding given to other leading causes of death.

The community and campus walks provide an opportunity to make a difference, remember loved ones and change the conversation about mental health to prevent this tragic loss of life.

The “Out of the Darkness” Walks raise awareness for suicide prevention as they raise the resources needed.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention “Out of the Darkness” Walk Sept. 29 will have nearly 200,000 people walking in 350 cities across the country. The AFSP raises funds to drive the suicide prevention movement.

The West Point community “Out of the Darkness” suicide prevention walk begins and ends at Daly Field across from Trophy Point. The event begins with guest speakers, music and displays.

The event is an easy three-mile walk. At the conclusion of the walk, participants will have the opportunity to talk about their experiences and share memories of loved ones.

Participants are encouraged to establish their own teams in memory of loved ones, wear commemorative T-shirts, bring pictures and share their story.

Team and individual registration, and voluntary donations can be made at http://afsp.donordrive.com.

Online registration closes at noon Sept. 28. However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person at the walk from check-in until the walk starts.

Walk donations are accepted online until Dec. 31, no money will be collected the day of the walk on base.

For details, contact George Barnes, U.S. Army Garrison West Point’s Suicide Prevention manager, at 845-938-2912.