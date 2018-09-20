Corps of Cadets enjoy pugilist tastes with Boxing Rumble

By Capt. John Borman DPE Boxng Instructor

Sophomore A.J. Farrow-Maynie (wearing red) takes a right jab to the face from junior Kyle Taylor (blue) during the West Point Boxing Rumble Sept. 14 in Central Area. However, Farrow-Maynie fought back to take the bout. Photos by Brandon O'Connor/PV Sophomore A.J. Farrow-Maynie (wearing red) takes a right jab to the face from junior Kyle Taylor (blue) during the West Point Boxing Rumble Sept. 14 in Central Area. However, Farrow-Maynie fought back to take the bout. Photos by Brandon O'Connor/PV Sophomore Evan Walker (wearing red) catches junior Julianna Fustolo (blue) in the chin with a left during the West Point Boxing Rumble Sept. 14. Walker was named the winner after a three-round bout. Sophomore Evan Walker (wearing red) catches junior Julianna Fustolo (blue) in the chin with a left during the West Point Boxing Rumble Sept. 14. Walker was named the winner after a three-round bout. Junior Isiah Ortiz (wearing red) and junior Aung Moe (blue) fight during the West Point Boxing Rumble. Ortiz, a defending national champion, was named the winner after a three-round bout. Junior Isiah Ortiz (wearing red) and junior Aung Moe (blue) fight during the West Point Boxing Rumble. Ortiz, a defending national champion, was named the winner after a three-round bout. Lawrence Shepherd (wearing red) and Greg Smith (blue) exchange punches during the West Point Boxing Rumble Sept. 14. Shepherd earned the victory. Lawrence Shepherd (wearing red) and Greg Smith (blue) exchange punches during the West Point Boxing Rumble Sept. 14. Shepherd earned the victory.

The Army West Point Men’s and Women’s Boxing teams put on an exhibition event, West Point Boxing Rumble, Sept. 14 in Central Area.

The event was held in conjunction with the Combined Arms Tailgate. In attendance were the Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Mark Esper, and his wife.

The West Point leadership as well as the branch chiefs and commandants were also on hand to enjoy the show.

In total, 11 bouts were held, four women’s bouts and seven men’s bouts. The results are as follows:

• 120 lbs.—Ahliyah Lablue defeated Amira Mohamed;

• 130 lbs.—Isiah Ortiz defeated Aung Moe;

• 130 lbs.—Jackie Chronister defeated Emma Begin;

• 140 lbs.—Nate Rodriguez defeated Thomas Cruz;

• 140 lbs.—Evan Walker defeated Julianna Fustolo;

• 140 lbs.—Lawrence Shepherd defeated Greg Smith;

• 140 lbs.—Janel Tracy defeated Adaya Queen;

• 150 lbs.—Moses Sun defeated Justin Cooper;

• 165 lbs.—A.J. Farrow-Maynie defeated Kyle Taylor;

• 175 lbs.—Adrian Albin defeated John Koffman;

• 175 lbs.—Chris Sharfin defeated Hunter Dempster.