Free Disaster Preparedness Kit—Don’t procrastinate, participate

By Christopher Hennen West Point Emergency Manager

What if tomorrow happened today? Hurricane Florence is a stark reminder that we are all susceptible to dangerous situations. The likelihood that you and those you care for will be involved in a potentially life-threatening incident is 100 percent, but you can control the likelihood that the threat you face will cause you and others great harm. The choice is yours.

The West Point garrison commander has invited officials from the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps (CPC) to present a highly informative emergency preparedness seminar from 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 27 at Eisenhower Hall Auditorium.

Those that register for and attend this event (https://prepare.ny.gov/training-events), they will receive a free CPC Response Starter Kit, and qualify for a free multi-function emergency radio.

To encourage attendance at this important event, the garrison commander has authorized administrative leave of two hours to all USAG employees that attend this seminar.

Every citizen in this country has an important role to play in the national emergency management system.

“Hope is not a method” and doesn’t keep you safe in the storms of life—preparedness does. We look forward to seeing you at this presentation.

Contact Christopher Hennen at 845-938-7092 or email christopher.hennen@usma.edu; or Robert Brown at 845-938-0367 or email robert.brown@usma.edu for details.