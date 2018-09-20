From the Foxhole…True Grit—DMI touches the true Hudson Ebb

By Lt. Col. Erik Kober and Maj. Ryan Leach

The Department of Military Instruction personnel conducted its annual "Operation True Grit," which is a 900-meter swim in the open water of the Hudson River. More than 70 staff and faculty and friends of DMI participated in a swim created to provide synergy within the department. Photo provided by DMI The Department of Military Instruction personnel conducted its annual "Operation True Grit," which is a 900-meter swim in the open water of the Hudson River. More than 70 staff and faculty and friends of DMI participated in a swim created to provide synergy within the department. Photo provided by DMI

Department of Military Instruction personnel conducted its annual swim across the Hudson River, or as its known within the department, “Operation True Grit,” Sept. 12.

Despite adverse weather conditions which threatened to postpone or cancel the event, staff, faculty and friends of DMI from across the U.S. Military Academy braved the nearly 900-meter open water swim in the balmy 78-degree water.

More than 70 True Grit swimmers reported at 6 a.m., donned military personal floatation devices, zip-tied and lit their chemical lights and entered the water at the West Point’s South Dock on their way to Garrison Landing.

This was the Department of Military Instruction’s second annual execution of True Grit.

The operation coincided with Branch Week, one of DMI’s most important military education efforts during the cadets’ 47-month experience.

During Branch Week, leaders and units from throughout the Army rally around West Point. This year, members of the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, branch commandants and senior leadership from all 17 Army branches visited West Point and shared insights and informed our young future leaders on the respective branch’s latest and greatest mission, vision, technology and opportunity.

Col. William B. Ostlund, director of DMI, was keen to capitalize on the energy and focus that Branch Week brings to DMI and the academy.

He believes it provides an excellent opportunity for staff, faculty and friends from across the academy to come together and foster esprit de corps through a challenging physical experience that ultimately provides participants a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Ostlund addressed the group before they entered the water, and given the green light that all safety boats and spotters were in place, swimmers—to include Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland, commandant of cadets—boldly entered the swiftly moving water.

Though the recent rains swelled the river and caused swifter currents than last year’s swim, those with true grit stood undeterred and undefeated.

Whether at the intended exit beach or at the many “hasty” beaches found by those drifting ever so slightly off-course, swimmers were in high spirits as they finished their exhilarating adventure.

Maj. Ashley Leach, an instructor in DMI, remarked upon exiting the water that “it was a bit more challenging than I originally expected, but I was really glad to take part in such a rewarding event.”

She, along with 69 others, successfully completed the 860-meter swim while fighting though a cross-current in excess of 1.2 knots, all while dodging floating logs and debris washed into the river from the recent deluge of the Hudson Valley.

Lt. Col. Erik Kober, the officer-in-charge of the event, reported that the swim’s goal was to “showcase the tremendous amount of support and synergy” that exists across the academy.

He said that the operation was a “total team effort that required West Point Garrison, Chief Inella and his crew and Mike Anderson’s harbor crew” to come together and provide the needed expertise and logistical support, without which the event would have been impossible.

In this regard, the operation paralleled the lessons being learned about our fine Army during Branch Week—that we are a team of teams working hard to defend this great nation, a job that requires, True Grit.