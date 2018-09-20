Men’s Soccer blanks Mount St. Mary’s in road win

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Junior forward Keenan O'Shea scored a goal to help the Army West Point Men's Soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Mount St. Mary's Sept. 15 in Emmitsburg, Md. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Soccer team captured a 2-0 road victory over Mount St. Mary’s Sept. 15 at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Despite being outshot in the match, 6-4, the Black Knights (3-2-1) were able to put two strikes past the Mountaineers’ (0-4-2) goalkeeper.

The scores came off of shots by junior forward Keenan O’Shea and sophomore defenseman Eric Whiteman, helping the Cadets extend their unbeaten streak to four games.

“It’s important this time of year to learn how to suffer at the right moments and still be able to execute when it counts,” head coach Russell Payne said. “For stretches of the game Mount St. Mary’s was the better team, however we didn’t let it rattle us and we found a way to make sure we came away with three points, which is important for the group’s mentality. We look forward to getting ready for Fairfield.”

Meanwhile, in between the pipes, junior goaltender Justin Stoll continued to stay focused and sent away three shots to preserve his second straight shutout win.

Army highlights and game notes

• The match was the first meeting between Army and Mount St. Mary’s.

• O’Shea scored his fourth goal and handed out his third helper of the season.

• It was his 10th career score.

• He tallied a goal and an assist in the same game for the third time in his career.

• He is the first Cadet in the Payne era to tally at least one point in five consecutive matches.

• Whiteman netted his third goal of the week and of his career.

• The sophomore has now scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

• Junior defenseman Zane Rojas recorded his second assist of the season and the third of his career.

• Stoll posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time this season.

• He now has 14 career shutouts and is tied for fifth all-time with Dick Machovina and Frank Oprandy.

• Army recorded two consecutive shutouts for the first time since blanking Colgate (Sept. 29) and Lafayette (Oct. 4) last year.

How it happened

• In the eighth minute, the Mountaineers had possession of the ball deep on their side of the field and were unable to clear it.

Rojas came up with the steal and dished it over to O’Shea, who took advantage of the Mount St. Mary’s miscue by rifling a ball to the top left of the net to give Army an early 1-0 advantage.

• The Black Knights went ahead 2-0 in the 64th minute once O’Shea sent a ball into the box off a corner and Whiteman tapped it into the back of the net for the score.