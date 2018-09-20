Remembering 9/11 now and in the past

By Dan Read West Point Middle School 7th grader

Eighth grader Michael Greifenstein reads his dad’s poem, written the day after Sept. 11, 2001. Courtesy Photo Eighth grader Michael Greifenstein reads his dad’s poem, written the day after Sept. 11, 2001. Courtesy Photo

Students gathered and took part in a remembrance assembly at West Point Middle School Sept. 11, honoring those who lost their lives during the attacks of 9/11. Michael Greifenstein, WPMS eighth grader, read a poem written by his father, Maj. Michael Greifenstein, as part of the ceremony.

Greifenstein, USMA Class of 2002, from Spring Lake, New Jersey; was at West Point during the events of 9/11.

During an off period, he turned on the television to see on the news that the first tragedy had occurred, a hijacked American Airlines plane had crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Greifenstein then got on the phone with his mother when the second tower was hit.

“We wanted to do something to help but we couldn’t,” Greifenstein said. “We all just had this sense of helplessness.”

The cadets could even see the smoke rising out of New York City, over 50 miles away.

The next morning, Sept. 12, 2001, he decided to commemorate the tragic events by composing a poem which goes as follows:

A clear sunny morning,

Not a cloud in the sky,

Everyone just, a mere passer-by.

When in a moment of time the day went on end,

And suddenly everyone became a close friend.

For two steel structures high in the sky,

Became targets of terror, no one sure quite why.

Both standing tall like two burning wicks in the wind,

Hundreds of heroes could be seen rushing in.

As with every good candle they came to an end,

Taking the souls of many a friend.

Everyone touched in one way or another,

While flames of this tragedy have yet to be smothered.

Let us gain strength from this grief and sorrow,

For America will be stronger come tomorrow.

And strangers we passed on our morning journey,

Will now be our friends for life and eternity.

God Bless All the Innocent Victims and Heroes of Sept. 11, 2001—Never Forget.

As a cadet of the Class of 2002, Greifenstein and his peers knew that they would be sent to fight in the War on Terror. Many of his classmates were killed in action.

“We should never forget these events,” Maj. Greifenstein said.