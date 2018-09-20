THE DPW DISPATCH WORK IN PROGRESS

By Destiney Sanchez, DPW Customer Relations

Before improvement Before improvement After improvement After improvement

DPW Restores

The vacant lot adjacent to the Koscuiszko monument has been refreshed. Motivated by the lost potential of the site, DPW Land Maintenance zeroed in on the area for improvement several months ago.

“With vision and empowerment from the DPW Director, DPW Grounds Division worked as a team and poured their hearts and knowledge into this project,” Phil Koury, West Point’s management agronomist, said. “Sustainable practices were utilized.”

Kevin McGovern, DPW grounds supervisor, noted “all the granite was recovered from the woods near the ski hill, and the pavers were recovered from the Thayer Road wall repair project.”

The project was also in response to the West Point community’s desire for outdoor gathering spaces.

Matthew Talaber, DPW director, said, “The recent master planning effort yielded many comments about the lack of outdoor space for cadets and community members to gather. This low cost/high impact project is one of many that will help address community concerns.”

The transformation is remarkable.