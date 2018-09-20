USMAPS Cadet Candidates reflect on 9/11 with Memorial visit

Story and photo by Cadet Candidate Monica Smith

The Cadet Candidates of the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School traveled to Manhattan and visited the One World Trade Center, 9/11 Memorial and the 9/11 Museum on Sept. 10, 2018. The Cadet Candidates of the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School traveled to Manhattan and visited the One World Trade Center, 9/11 Memorial and the 9/11 Museum on Sept. 10, 2018.

On Sept. 10, the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School cadet candidates traveled to Manhattan and visited the One World Trade Center, 9/11 Memorial and the 9/11 Museum.

The purpose of this visit was for the cadet candidates to pay respect to all who lost their lives on that fateful day.

The trip was set just a day before the 17th anniversary of the attack that changed our nation forever. The memorial is a constant reminder of the destruction that took place and America’s unwillingness to stop fighting.

After arriving early Monday morning, the companies within the battalion split up. Cadet candidates spent several hours walking through the museum, viewing the memorial pools, and traveling to the observation deck of the Freedom Tower.

Cadet candidates, being so young when the attack occurred, got to fully grasp the severity of the events that took place. Some expressed vocally how shocked they were at what transpired and how catastrophic 9/11 really was.

On the observation deck of the Freedom Tower, cadet candidates could view the New York City skyline. At the base sits the memorial pools taking the place of where the Twin Towers stood just 17 years prior.

Looking out at the memorial pools, Bravo Company Cadet Candidate Nicole Sacchinelli silently reflected on those who sacrificed their lives to save others.

“It is crazy to think how some did not hesitate running in to help those trapped in the buildings,” Sacchinelli said. “I strive to be like them one day.”

While in the 9/11 museum, Charlie Company Cadet Candidate Matthew Moore said, “It was an honor learning about the lives of those who risked their own life to save others.”

Moore also expressed he felt a connection with the ones lost that day by reading the biographies posted throughout the museum.

At the end of the trip, as the Vanguard Class of 2019 stood to get final accountability, there was an overarching mood of peace and gratitude. Ace Company Cadet Candidate Mann stated, “After seeing everything, it just solidified my reason for wanting to fight in the Army and become a leader.”

Sept. 10, 2018 will always be a very important day for the USMAPS Class of 2019.