West Point Writing Program initiates a Faculty Writing Group

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The West Point Writing Program for staff and faculty working on scholarly writing projects, or articles for publication into books, magazines or papers, took place Sept. 14. The WPWP is a new initative that began this semester to allow writers nearly two hours for scholarly pursuits. Dr. Colleen Eils , associate director of the Writing Program; Jose Arellano, instructor in the Department of English and Philosophy; Kelsey Rice, associated professor in the Department of History; and Eileen Kowalski, associate professor from the Chemistry and Life Sciences, takes part in the writing group. Not pictured is Jason Hoppe, associate dean of the WPWP.

The West Point Writing Program is an Academy-level initiative approved initially in 2014 as a key component of West Point’s new curriculum, which eliminated one of two previously required academic courses in general composition (EN302: Advanced Composition through Cultural Studies), and was primarily for cadets.

The project was ultimately and unanimously endorsed by the Academic Board in 2016 and enacted by the U.S. Military Academy’s former Superintendent, retired Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.

With the approval of Caslen and the full support of the USMA Dean of the Academic Board, Brig. Gen. Cindy R. Jebb, the writing program was fully phased into the life of the Academy for the 2017-18 academic year.

Although the WPWP is primarily for cadets, it also provides support for academics on the staff and faculty working on their individual scholarly pursuits. The Faculty Writing Group allows time for work on scholarly writing projects without interruption.

Colleen Eils, associate director of the WPWP, began the Faculty Writing Group initiative and one of her priorities was supporting the faculty, not only as teachers of writing, but also as writers themselves. Elis said the idea came to her as a faculty member in the Department of English and Philosophy when she found that she and her colleagues kept putting off scholarship projects because of the workload as faculty members and the open door policy of cadets.

“This is the first semester that the WPWP initiated a directorate-wide faculty writing group,” Eils said. “While departments have had, and do have their own writing group, this is the first semester the WPWP has initiated the Faculty Writing Group program. The motivating idea behind the writing group is that the faculty often blocks off time to do administrative work (meetings, etc.) or teaching work (lesson planning and grading) but we don’t necessarily do the same for our own research.

“While we’re a teaching institution, scholarly writing plays a key role in keeping us current in our respective fields and helping us develop as teachers of discipline,” she added.

The second session of the Faculty Writing Group Sept. 14 included five faculty members, all Ph.D.’s who are working on writing projects for publications.

Eileen Kowalski, associate professor in the Chemistry and Life Sciences, and Jose Arellano, instructor from the Department of English and Philosophy, are working on independent scholarship projects and have been published before. Eils is working on a chapter proposal for the Modern Language Association special topics publication and has also been published before, and Jason Hoppe, associate dean of the WPWP, is working on editing the Common Journal of Nathaniel and Sophia Hawthorne, and new Department of History associate professor Kelsey Rice is working on a paper on the Caucasus and Iran.

“I love the idea of a faculty writing group,” Rice said. “You can’t protect your time in the office without having to deal with cadets as they are always around. It’s nice to have a couple of hours where you can work on your writing without interruptions.”

According to Eils, the faculty group meetings are very informal and occur two or three times a month.

“Whoever has the space and time in their schedule can come and dedicate time to individual scholarly writing in a community with a shared purpose,” she said.