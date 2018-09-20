Women’s Soccer opens league play with win at Lehigh

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Senior co-captain defenseman Sydney Witham scored Army West Point Women’s Soccer team’s only goal as the Black Knights opened Patriot League play with a 1-0 victory over Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pa. Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Senior co-captain defenseman Sydney Witham scored Army West Point Women’s Soccer team’s only goal as the Black Knights opened Patriot League play with a 1-0 victory over Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pa. Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

Senior co-captain defenseman Sydney Witham scored the Army West Point Women’s Soccer team’s first goal in five games as the Black Knights opened Patriot League play with a 1-0 victory Sept. 15 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knights matched their win total from each of the past three seasons as they improved to 4-1-4 and start 1-0-0 in league play for the first time since 2014.

Sophomores midfielder Reilly McGinnis and forward Erynn Johns paced the Army offense with two shots apiece, while second-year goalkeeper Sydney Cassalia made seven saves in her sixth shutout of the season.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native stopped all seven shots she faced to improve her scoreless streak to 447:37.

How it happened

First Half

• The home side controlled play through the first 45 minutes, owning an 8-3 edge in shots.

• Lehigh tested Cassalia early as she was forced to make a pair of saves near the 25th minute.

Second Half

• In the 50th minute, the Mountain Hawks fouled McGinnis just outside of the box to set up a free kick for the Black Knights.

Witham stood over the ball before ripping a shot from 20-yards out into the top left corner for the game’s only goal.

Army highlights and games notes

• This is the longest scoreless and shutout streak by an Army goalkeeper since 2011 when Monica Lee did not allow a goal in 468:18 over a six-game stretch.

• The Omaha, Nebraska, native recorded her sixth shutout of the season, tying her mark from last season.

• She now has 12 clean sheets in her career, two shy of tying Annah Castellini for fifth all-time.

• Witham’s first-career goal snapped a 485:58 scoreless drought by the Black Knights.

• It was the eighth goal of the season for Army, tying last year’s season scoring total.