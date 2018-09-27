Army’s upset bid comes up short in overtime at No. 5 Oklahoma

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Junior running back Kell Walker (above) finished with 80 yards on the ground as Army West Point forced overtime but came up short in a 28-21 loss to fifth-ranked Oklahoma Sept. 22 at Norman, Okla. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications/Danny Wild

The Black Knights came to play at fifth-ranked Oklahoma Sept. 22, forcing overtime, but the Sooners escaped with the 28-21 victory at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Army had a gritty performance and was led by quarterback Kelvin Hopkins. He ran for 102 yards and a score for the Black Knights. Kell Walker finished with a season best 80 yards on the ground.

Oklahoma saw Trey Sermon rush for a game high 119 yards on 18 attempts, while Kyler Murray scampered for 71 yards. Murray also threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Highlights and game notes

• Kenneth Brinson and James Nachtigal are only the second set of classmates to have 10 or more career sacks.

• Mike Reynolds made his first interception of the season early in the third quarter and only his second career takeaway, first since 2016.

• The Black Knights have caused at least one turnover in three-of-four games this year.

• Hopkins has now thrown or rushed for a touchdown in each game this season, and has rushed for a score in three of the last four contests.

• Hopkins ran for at least 100 yards in his second straight game.

• The Cadets played a Top-5 team for the first time since 2013 when they faced off against No. 4/5 Stanford.

• This was Army’s fourth overtime game in the last three seasons and Army is 2-2 in those games. It was Army’s 13th overtime game in program history.

How it happened

• The home team started the scoring early, taking the opening drive 68 yards on six plays to take the 7-0 advantage.

• The Black Knights responded with a textbook 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive of their own to pull even at 7-7. Army’s march was highlighted by an early 23-yard scamper by Walker. Connor Slomka then finished things off a few plays later with a 1-yard rush into the end zone.

• Oklahoma answered with another six play drive that ended in a 11-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to CeeDee Lamb. The Sooners went 65 yards on that drive and ate up 2:36 off the game clock to make it a 14-7 ballgame.

• And back-and-forth we went as Army tied the contest at 14-14 with a 16 play drive midway through the second period. The Black Knights marched 75 yards in 8:54, capped by a Hopkins’ five-yard touchdown rush. That score was the junior’s fourth rushing TD of the year.

• The Sooners broke the deadlock during their next drive to pull back in front at 21-14. Murray found pay dirt from 33-yards out for his first score of the game.

• After an Army takeaway by Reynolds three minutes into the third quarter, the Black Knights proceeded to march 85 yards in a season-long 19 plays to tie the ballgame at 21-all. Seven of those 19 plays were rushes by Hopkins, including a 4th-and-1 conversion from the Oklahoma 25. Andy Davidson then punched it home from three yards out for his first score of the year.

• The Sooners had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but Austin Seibert missed the 33-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

• Murray found CeeDee Lamb on a 10-yard slant in the end zone to give the Sooners the 28-21 victory in overtime.

Up next

The Black Knights continue their three-game road swing with a trip to Buffalo to face the University at Buffalo Saturday. The contest is slated for noon. and will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network with Dave Ryan and Cory Chavious on the call.