Cadet Club activities

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon team sent four cadets to the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City race Sept. 23 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The race consisted of a 1.2-mile open water swim, a 56-mile bike and a 13.1-mile run. The team had great success with all four cadets finishing in the top 10 in their divisions and three of the four on the podium.

This was the first 70.3 race for three of the four cadets. Class of 2021 Cadet Gabe Fuhrman (right) was second in the men’s 18-24 division, while Class of 2020 Cadet Katie Harris and Class of 2021 Cadet Sarah Martin (below) were second and fifth, respectively, in the women’s 18-24 division.

Both Fuhrman and Harris earned qualification spots to the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in the fall of 2019.

Pistol: The Army West Point Pistol team had its first opportunity to shoot a steel challenge match since last April, Sept. 22 at New Tripoli, Pennsylvania.

It was an important training event to prepare for Scholastic Action Shooting Program Nationals. Class of 2022 Cadet Ethan Wilson shot the team-high of 151.26 seconds to finish 11th out of 50 in Production Class.

Class of 2019 Cadets Brandon Hottois and Eric Dragland finshed 23rd and 25th, respectively, with times of 176.43 and 177.9 seconds.