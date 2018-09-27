From the Foxhole…Training history made at the Rappel Tower

Story by Department of Military Instruction

First Battalion of First Regiment made A/C training history Sept. 22 by being the first to utilize Rappel Master (competitive Military Individual Advanced Development) certified cadets to train more than 150 cadets on the Rappel Tower.

First Battalion tactically road marched approximately 7.72 miles between three training sites across West Point, which included the Air Assault Rappel Tower, a React to Contact Lane and a physical fitness competition. With a high density of the plebe class programed to go to Air Assault School during Cadet Summer Training 2019, First Battalion used the momentum and training from 2018 to create and execute the A/C weekend exercise.

In order to conduct this training, the battalion staff and company military development officers followed the eight-step training model. The model provided the cadets guidance on how to begin the process of planning such a large exercise.

The staff began planning by conducting proper site reconnaissance of each training site. Then, infantry officers were brought in to help train the trainers for the ruck fitting and packing class that was conducted the day before the Saturday training exercise. This training was extremely beneficial to all cadets for not only the weekend training but also for development as future Army officers. The staff issued warning orders and an operations order at the battalion and company level to disseminate information regarding the training. This process ensured the leaders were trained in addition to the training audience.

In all, the training consisted of rappelling down the Air Assault wall and the main tower, conducting Battle Drill 1 (React to Direct Fire Contact), and conducting Battle Drill 2 Alpha (Conduct a Squad Assault).

This training allowed all personnel in key leadership positions to execute their roles similar to how they will in CST 2019. With this new caliber of A/C weekend training as the expectation, First Battalion is excited to see what next semester has in store to prepare cadets for CST 2019.

“As the football team held the line in the trenches at Oklahoma, others pushed the training line forward at West Point,” Col. William B. Ostlund, the director of Military Instruction, said. “This weekend, I saw an incredible amount of quality training across the Corps, as cadet leaders maximized the eight-step training model to plan and resource relevant and quality training. From road marches and grit exercises to our foundational military competencies of shoot, move, communicate, treat and lead, the Corps’ leadership maximized this precious training time to sustain the momentum into CST 2019. I’m proud of the Corps.”