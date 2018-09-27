TF Falcon conducts platoon training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst: CST unit from 101st Airborne Division completes training before redeploying home

By 2nd Lt. Maxwell Kingsley Task Force Falcon

Marine Aircraft Group 49 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst conducts a joint Air Assault Heavy Sling Load of a Dog Company, 2nd Battalion, 502 Infantry Regiment gun truck for insertion into the Platoon Defense Situational Training Exercise (STX). Courtesy Photo Marine Aircraft Group 49 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst conducts a joint Air Assault Heavy Sling Load of a Dog Company, 2nd Battalion, 502 Infantry Regiment gun truck for insertion into the Platoon Defense Situational Training Exercise (STX). Courtesy Photo

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J.—Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted platoon live fires, urban terrain operations and Air Assault exercises from Aug. 25 through Sept. 8 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst before redeploying to Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

After spending the summer facilitating Cadet Training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Task Force Falcon Soldiers deployed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to continue to train and maintain their high level of readiness achieved during their JRTC rotation this past March.

The 150-mile trek south from West Point afforded the battalion an opportunity to conduct convoy operations consisting of seven serials through high traffic areas and urban terrain.

Moving more than 500 Soldiers and 100 pieces of rolling stock from West Point to southern New Jersey offered a major logistical challenge to battalion leadership.

After extensive planning and rehearsing, the battalion conducted a successful movement on Aug. 25.

“Fort Dix offered us an excellent opportunity to maintain readiness at the platoon level,” Lt. Col. Adam Sawyer, Task Force Falcon battalion commander, said. “I can’t think of a more perfect location to train after a summer at West Point.”

Sawyer was also quick to thank Fort Dix leadership for their willingness to “push the envelope” in accommodating 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment training.

The Army part of the joint base, Fort Dix, mostly provides training facilities and support to the National Guard and Army Reserve Combat Support Units.

Unfortunately, Fort Dix did not have a standard Platoon Live Fire Exercise (LFX) range so 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment S3 section planned and built one from scratch with the help of Fort Dix’s Range Control.

“Maneuver Live Fire Exercises with demolitions, mortars and grenades is not something that Fort Dix normally supports,” Sawyer said. “So kudos to them for letting us push the envelope and supporting us.”

During the first week, all nine rifle platoons conducted day and night squad-level live fire exercises using the shoot house followed by a platoon attack live-fire exercise on the newly constructed objective.

Additionally, both the Battalion’s Heavy Weapons Company and Forward Support Company conducted Crew, Section and Platoon level gunnery using Fort Dix’s two multi-purpose complexes.

The Battalion Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Lyle Whitted, noted “this is an orchestra with lots of instruments … you have the engineers, snipers, mortars and weapons squad, all playing together. It’s a challenge for the platoon leaders to coordinate all these assets, but when they do it effectively, you can hear the musical masterpiece at the end.”

Platoon leaders were not the only ones challenged during the live-fire exercises, as Whitted was sure to mention.

“There are a lot of new Soldiers and a lot of Soldiers in new positions,” Whitted said. “It’s OK to be in a new position and make mistakes, as long as we learn from them and get better.”

The second week of focused readiness training at Fort Dix introduced inter-service training for the Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment.

The battalion rehearsed and executed Platoon Air Assaults and heavy sling-load operations with the support of the pilots and CH-53 helicopters from Marine Aircraft Group 49 stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Despite threats of inclement weather, the joint Air Assault operation successfully inserted 350 Soldiers and seven tactical vehicles for the Platoon Defense Situational Training Exercise (STX).

With two solid weeks of training completed, the battalion is now preparing for redeployment back to Fort Campbell.

The Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment will carry this positive momentum into Expert Infantry Badge training starting in October.

After four months away from Fort Campbell, it is now time for Task Force Falcon to re-set their equipment and to take a well-earned, albeit short, block leave before continuing once again to maintain its “fight tonight” capability.