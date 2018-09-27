Virtual training with real world results: Modernizing Fires training at West Point

Capt. Ryan Scott and Maj. Ryan Leach Department of Military Instruction

Cadets arrive at the Observation Post ready to Call for Fire with several virtual missions already complete. Photo by Capt. Ryan Scott/DMI Cadets arrive at the Observation Post ready to Call for Fire with several virtual missions already complete. Photo by Capt. Ryan Scott/DMI

Although the spirit of the American fighting man has been the key to victory through much of our history, effective use of overwhelming fires has been nearly as important. This fact has been proven true time and time again, from Bunker Hill to Baghdad and if the battlefields in Syria, the Ukraine and Afghanistan are any indication, the importance of fires will be secured far into the 21st century.

With these facts in mind, DMI made considerable efforts to improve both the quantity and quality of fires instruction and training that the cadets received during the academic year and at Cadet Field Training.

For the first time in the history of the U.S. Military Academy, Cadet Field Training integrated digital artillery simulations into live “call for fire” training.

For the first time, cadets were able to use the same virtual platform as Forward Observers in the active force—the Call for Fire Trainer—immediately before conducting live-fire training.

Instead of the traditional multi-week progression from virtual to live training, our cadets went from putting digital rounds on target to real rounds on target in the span of a morning.

The results were incredible as Capt. Ryan Scott, field artillery officer and Military Science course director (MS 200), was blown away by the results seen during Cadet Field Training.

“These are the best scores we’ve ever seen, by a long shot,” Scott said. “More than 1,200 cadets successfully completed the training with increased average scores and a significant decrease in the distribution of grades—the cadets we’re really getting after it.”

Col. William B. Ostlund, director of Military Instruction, attributed the increase in cadet performance to how DMI approached the training.

“The Army relies on simulations to increase Soldier proficiency prior to committing live resources. We believed doing the same was in line with Army training methods and guidance,” Ostlund said. “We are very fortunate to have the support of the Fires Center of Excellence and leaders like Capt. Scott and Sgt. 1st Class (Cesilio) Martinez that brought this capability to the cadets in the field.

“We are striving to keep the CFFT available to the cadets during the academic year to ensure our future combat leaders sustain competence in this critical skill,” he added.

The battlefield of the 21st century, like that of the 20th, will likely be dominated by fires. After nearly two decades of low and mid-intensity conflict, it is important to add renewed vigor to how we think about fires and how we train to use them effectively.

Although difficult and resource intensive, the time spent and sweat expended here at the academy will undoubtedly help the cadets fight and win on the battlefields of tomorrow.