West Point commemorates Hispanic Heritage

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The keynote speaker was U.S. Military Academy 1982 graduate Jorge Garcia. Garcia is a former assistant director for the FBI's Directorate of Intelligence. During his military service, he served in Infantry, special operations and aviation assignments, including a combat tour during Operation Desert Storm.

The West Point community honored the accomplishments of Hispanic Americans who have helped shape the nation with the annual National Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon at the West Point Club Sept. 20. The theme for this year’s program was: “Hispanics: One Endless Voice to enhance our Traditions.”

As part of introducing one Hispanic tradition at the luncheon, the audience enjoyed the Cadet Dance Club performing a spirited Salsa before the guest speaker took the podium.

The guest speaker for the event was Jorge Garcia, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1982. Garcia is the director of People Tec, Inc., a human resource company.

He also leads the youth engagement program for the Semper Fi Community Task Force, an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of wounded veterans and their families.

Garcia retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2015 where he was the assistant director of the FBI’s Directorate of Intelligence. During his 21 years of service, his investigative, operations and intelligence assignments spanned six continents including a six-month tour in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Garcia spoke about his Hispanic background in Cuba, immigrating to the United States and the importance of diversity, an idea known to Hispanics.

If someone travels through Mexico, Central and South America, there is a wealth of diversity in culture, cuisine and customs that Garcia said is “part of being Hispanic.”

“I was born in Cuba in 1960 and entered the United States shortly after the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Garcia said. “In 1973, we became citizens of the United States. None of this would have happened if there hadn’t been a coup in Cuba in 1959, if I didn’t have a father who was educated in the United States and understood the value and tremendous significance to be a citizen of this great country and a grandfather who had a very keen eye for spotting a despot in the making.”

Garcia explained that his family led him to an upbringing in the U.S. that was steeped in traditions and culture typical of any new immigrant family, but Garcia also holds the belief that the opportunity to live in America is a gift.

“It was a sense of gratitude that led me to decide, at the age of 15, that I wanted to serve my country and the country that had given my family the opportunity to enjoy the freedom and security unequaled anywhere, and, ultimately, pointed me in the direction of West Point,” Garcia explained. “Today, my son serves in the Navy. I’m OK with that because he is serving. He is the first in our family to have been born in the U.S. I am thankful that he understands how important it is to serve our great nation, but the reason he came about deciding to serve is very different from mine because he had a different experience growing up than I did.”

Garcia talked about his mother, who is doing well and still speaks with a Spanish accent, but he knows that as life goes on in America none of them will speak with even a hint of a Spanish accent and how their life, the life of their family on how they came to America will fade into memory.

“I know and recognize that as time passes and generations pass, that how our life, the life of my family in America came to be will grow distant and dim,” Garcia said. “Sadly, we probably won’t be enjoying Cuban cuisine every evening for dinner, but I know that we are not going to lose the sense of our identity as Cubans and the great diversity of being Hispanic that Cubans provide. So we are going to keep enough of our culture and customs as we have and my son will with his family so as to continue enriching our children and reaching out and enjoying other cultures.”

Garcia said being diverse is at the heart of being American because many Americans come from someplace else and spoke directly to the cadets in the audience as he gave his advice on using diversity to enhance their capabilities as leaders.

“Given the complexity of our world, and the demands that you will experience as leaders, embrace the enhancing diversity because your actions may well help you solve your most perplexing and daunting challenges,” Garcia advised. “Getting insight and perspectives from multiple vantage points will enhance your decision-making capabilities by simply making you more informed.”