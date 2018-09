West Point Schools kick off annual Read-a-Thon

Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV

West Point Garrison Commander Col. Harry C. Marson , the Rabble Rousers and the Cadet Spirit Band helped West Point Schools kick off its annual Read-a-Thon Monday. This year’s theme is “Read to Philly and Beat Navy.” The students receive three yards for every minute read as they work together to cover the distance to Philadelphia.