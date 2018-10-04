Community members walk to raise awareness, prevent suicide

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

It was a beautiful day, complete with blue skies and the coolness that comes with autumn for a walk. But it was for a somber cause. The West Point community took part in the fifth annual Out of the Darkness community walk Sept. 29 to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Community members viewed quilts with the names and photos of loved ones who died due to suicide. Participants selected different colored beads like white to represent a loss of a child, red for the loss of a spouse, orange for a loss of a sibling and green for a personal struggle with suicide.

U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 Cadet Mackenzie Garner spoke about her identical twin sister, Meagan, and her struggle with suicide.

“My twin sister suffered from depression in high school,” Garner said. “She started cutting herself. In the past seven years, she has been hospitalized 15 times because of attempts at suicide. I found her passed out from an overdose twice. This past spring after a bad session with her psychologist who had suggested that she be hospitalized, she tried to hang herself. She was institutionalized for seven months.

“I don’t want anyone to go through what I have gone through,” Garner explained. “Meagan is still with us. I hold on to the idea that all her failed attempts is a sign that somewhere, (deep inside) she wants to live. Events like today remind me not to take anything for granted.”

Suicide is on the rise. In 2016, nearly 45,000 Americans age 10 and older died by suicide. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than half of the people who died of suicide did not have a known diagnosed mental health issue. Relationship problems or loss, substance misuse, health problems, job, money and legal or housing issues often contribute to the risk of suicide. And an estimated quarter million people each year become suicide survivors.

Historically, military suicide rates have been lower than those rates found in the general population, but suicide by active duty and veterans is on the rise, and is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. military, according to the Centers of Deployment and Psychology.

Elevated suicide risk endures well beyond military service with veterans carrying a much greater risk for suicide than their civilian counterparts.

Although veterans represent 8.5 percent of the U.S. population, veterans account for approximately 18 percent of all adult suicide deaths in the U.S. That means that approximately 26 veterans die each day by suicide.