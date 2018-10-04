Army Football hands Buffalo its first loss in decisive win

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

The University at Buffalo got out to a quick lead, but the Army West Point Football team scored a decisive 42-13 victory on Sept. 29 to hand the Bulls their first loss of the season in Buffalo, New York.

Army scored 21 unanswered points in the first half, including a blocked field goal return for a touchdown by Elijah Riley with Wunmi Oyetuga coming up with the deflection on the kick.

Army’s defense allowed only six points after the opening drive to shut down a Buffalo offense that hadn’t scored less than 35 points in a game this season.

Kelvin Hopkins Jr. led the Army offense with 89 rushing yards and 91 through the air to go with a passing touchdown.

Jordan Asberry hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass, while Darnell Woolfolk, Connor Slomka, Calen Holt and Luke Langdon all found the end zone in the win. The Black Knights outscored Buffalo, 42-6, after the Bulls took a 7-0 lead.

Highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights won their first road game of the 2018 campaign.

• Jeff Monken is now 3-1 against Buffalo in his Army career after being an assistant with the Bulls from 1992-94.

• Army is 3-2 against teams that are undefeated heading into the game.

• The Black Knights held Buffalo, a team that was averaging 40 points a game coming into the game, to a season-low 13 points.

• Army returned its first blocked field goal for a touchdown since Jalen Sharp’s 75-yard return against Fordham in the 2017 season opener.

• Riley registered his second career touchdown and first since the 2018 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

• Asberry reeled in his first receiving touchdown of the season and the third of his career.

• Hopkins Jr. has thrown a touchdown pass in three out of Army’s five games so far this season.

How it happened

• The home side took an early 7-0 edge after breaking free for a 53-yard touchdown score. Tyree Jackson connected with K.J. Osborn for the big yardage play that capped a four-play, 81-yard drive that ate up just 1:11 off the clock.

• After making a big defensive stop on fourth down during the next Bulls’ drive, the Black Knights marched 74 yards in 5:44 to knot the score at 7-7. The Cadets converted on three third down situations during the 11-play drive. Holt finished things off with a five-yard scamper for his third career score.

• Army then forced a 3-and-out just as the closing seconds ticked off the first quarter clock. As the second period got underway, the Black Knights proceeded to put together a 12-play, 77-yard drive to pull in front 14-7.

Hopkins Jr. had five of those 12 plays and picked up 22 yards. Slomka finally found paydirt from three yards out for his fourth-straight game with a score.

• During the ensuing drive, the Bulls drove the ball down to the Army 11 before being forced to kick a field goal. Buffalo sent Adam Mitcheson out for the 28-yard attempt but it was blocked by Oyetuga. Riley then picked up the loose ball and returned it 80 yards for the score, handing the Black Knights a 21-7 advantage.

• After forcing the Cadets to a quick 3-and-out to start the second half, Buffalo pulled within eight, 21-13, following a 12-play, 87-yard drive.

The Bulls converted on a 4th-and-goal after the Black Knights were called for pass interference. Two plays later, Buffalo was in the end zone. A missed point after attempt though hindered the home side from gaining all seven points.

• Army quickly answered to make it a two-score game again when Hopkins Jr. found Asberry wide open for the 25-yard touchdown pass. That score capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that gave the Black Knights a 28-13 lead.

• The Cadets then milked another 7:44 off the clock, spanning the end of the third quarter to midway into the fourth period. Woolfolk completed the 13-play scoring drive by stretching his arms over the goal line for the touchdown.

• The final points of the game came from Langdon as he scampered from 25 yards out, diving in to the end zone to close the scoring at 42-13.