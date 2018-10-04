Army Golf defeats Navy

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Golf team claimed the annual Star match for the second-straight year as it defeated archrival Navy 8-3 on Sunday at the West Point Golf Course.

The Black Knights jumped out to a 3.5-0.5 lead after four-ball play on Sept. 29 and then earned points in the first four singles matches on Sunday to secure victory.

The match was decided after Army had taken a 7-1 lead on the final day, making it impossible for the Mids to mount a comeback.

Match notes

• Sophomore Gunnar Doyle earned the first point of the Sunday singles matches by earning a 1-up victory over Thomas Garbee.

• Junior Matt Plunkett secured the second point of the day with a clutch 50-foot putt to win 2-up over Navy’s Charlie Musto.

• Army claimed the Star when freshman Tom Katsenes finished on the 17th hole by winning 2-and-1 and almost at the exact time, sophomore Justin Williamson halved his match with Navy’s Griffin Peters.

• The Black Knights have won the Star in six of the last seven years.

• Navy claimed wins over freshmen Sam Yom and James McKee, but junior Nick Turner rounded out the points for Army when he defeated Ward Wilkinson by 2-up.

Team scores

1. Army: 8

2. Navy: 3

Sunday singles

• Doyle def. Thomas Garbee, 1-up;

• Plunkett def. Charlie Musto, 2-up;

• Williamson halved Griffin Peters ;

• Katsenes def. Jake Miles, 2-and-1;

• Paul Mauer def Yom, 1-up;

• Matthew Starobin def. McKee, 2-up;

• Turner def Ward Wilkinson, 2-up.

Saturday’s four ball

• Turner and Yom def. Thomas Garbee and Paul Mauer, 1-up;

• Doyle and Katsenes def. Charlie Musto and Michael Brennan, 3-and-1;

• Williamson and Plunkett def. Griffin Peters and Matthew Starobin, 2-up;

• McKee and Messner halved Jake Miles and Ward Wilkinson.

Up next

Army is back in action on Monday and Tuesday at the Jerry Pate Intercollegiate Tournament at Vestavia Hills, Alabama.