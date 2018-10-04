Cadet Club activities

Water Polo: The Army West Point Water Polo team held its first home tournament of the year Sept. 22-23. They hosted nine teams from across the New York Division and played their first four official games of the season, winning all four.

Army’s first game was against Binghamton. While the first quarter was close, Army quickly pulled away during the second and third quarters with goals scored across the roster. Notably, all three plebes scored their first Army Water Polo goals. Army closed out the game against Binghamton with a final score of 19-1.

Army then faced Hamilton in its second game on the weekend. While the first quarter was again close, Army shut down Hamilton throughout the rest of the game, ending with a final score of 20-4.

On Sept. 23, Army went up against Cornell, the team it has identified as its most formidable opponent in the division. The first quarter ended in an even 2-2, but the Army team would not allow for a tie. They moved two points ahead by the end of the second quarter and increased the gap throughout the rest of the game, ending with a score of 13-8.

Class of 2019 Cadet Patrick Cowley and Class of 2020 Cadet Aaron Chough each put up an impressive three points, and Class of 2019 Cadet Matt Kim consistently scored a point a quarter, for a total contribution of four.

Army’s final game, and the last game of the tournament, was against Syracuse. Army quickly found and held their lead against Syracuse for a final score of 17-4. The entire Army team contributed to the win as more than half of the players scored at least one goal. The weekend was an important stepping stone in the path to nationals at Arizona State University in November.