Dean’s Book Club holds first discussion on Sci-Fi fiction ‘I Robot’

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The U.S. Military Academy Dean of the Academic Board, Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, held her first discussion forum for the year at the Dean’s Book Club Sept. 24. The book club is comprised of faculty, cadets and staff who want to come together to read and discuss an interesting volume of fiction or nonfiction. The type of book tends to differ each year. Last year, the group read the nonfiction book titled, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”

This year’s choice is titled “I, Robot” written by Isaac Asimov, a science fiction novel about several different domestic and military Robots. The novel is a collection of essays and short stories Asimov previously published in the early 1950s for periodical magazines.

The Dean’s Book Club uses several days in a period of four to five weeks to read and discuss various aspects of the book. Discussion topics at the first meeting ranged from what the book tells us about the past and future of robotics and technology, ethical and legal challenges associated with robotics, how science fiction helps us to think about the future and that the Modern War Institute’s War Studies Conference will debate the role of artificial intelligence on the battlefield Nov. 5.

The group interspersed discussions with touring the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science robotics laboratory in Thayer Hall.

The first discussion of “I, Robot” centered on the story about a child who becomes attached to a mute domestic robot named Robbie, who is the child’s nursemaid. The child’s mother, however, is against Robbie and doesn’t trust him so she gets rid of him. The child was so upset about losing Robbie that her parents took her to see him working at a robot factory, which further upsets the child. The child nearly dies trying to get Robbie. She is saved by the robot and Robbie comes home and resumes his duty as nursemaid.

The discussions centered on the idea of programming emotions like love into a robot. Does it fill a gap or need for companionship, is it going too far, what kind of problems will this cause and at what point do we become immersed in interacting with devices?

Other discussions centered on stories that involved the three laws of robots listed in the book and how some of the stories conflicted with the laws. The laws are, a robot may not injure a human or, through inaction, allow a human to come to harm, a robot must obey the orders given it by a human except when such orders conflict with the first and the third law, a robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the first or second law.

During the period when these stories were written, Asimov could not have foreseen the science of robotics or computer apps we have today and produced entertaining, and sometimes humorous stories involving interactions with humans and robots. In stories that involved robots, either intentionally or unintentionally breaking the three robot rules, readers found that the robot will either go insane or become practical jokers.