MWI talks valor in Waygal Valley

Photo by Michael Lopez/USMA PAO

Col. William Ostlund, director of the Department of Military Instruction, Medal of Honor Recipient Ryan Pitts, Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Beeson and Lt. Col. Matthew Myer, the 2018 recipient of the Nininger Award, spoke about their deployment in Afghanistan during the Modern War Institute Speaker Series Sept. 28. They recounted their stories of valor from Waygal Valley in 2008.