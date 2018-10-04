Outstanding performances by Army Marathon at Canada Army Run

By Class of 2020 Cadet Ryan French Army West Point Marathon Team

Class of 2020 Cadet Kate Sanborn finished as the top overall female in her half-marathon debut at the 11th annual Canada Army Run Sept. 23 in Ottawa. Photo courtesy of Zoomphoto.ca Class of 2020 Cadet Kate Sanborn finished as the top overall female in her half-marathon debut at the 11th annual Canada Army Run Sept. 23 in Ottawa. Photo courtesy of Zoomphoto.ca

The Army West Point Marathon team traveled to Ottawa, Ontario to compete in the 11th annual Canada Army Run Sept. 23. The team competed in the Half Marathon category, and performed extremely well.

Notable standouts include having eight runners finish in the top three of their respective age categories, Class of 2021 Cadet Charles Hogeboom finishing eighth-place overall, and Class of 2020 Cadet Kate Sanborn impressively finishing as the top overall female in her half-marathon debut.

Other awardees include Class of 2020 Cadet Murray Johnston and Class of 2022 Cadets Kyle Stacks, Nick McDonald, Ava Lusskin and Emily Dinallo and Class of 2020 Coast Guard Exchange Cadet Andrew Segalla.

The Canada Army Run is an annual day of races held in the Canadian national capital of Ottawa.

The first Canada Army Run was held in 2008 after Lt. Gen. S.A. Beare asked why they didn’t have an event similar to the United States’ Army Ten Miler.

With nearly 20,000 participants, it is a competitive opportunity for the marathon team to test its abilities for the first time of the fall season.

“The 2018 Canada Army Run was both an awesome way to start the season and a unique opportunity to network with our Canadian counterparts from RMC,” Hogeboom said.

Meeting with runners from the Royal Military College of Canada after the race has become a tradition members of the marathon team have enjoyed for the past three years.

Sanborn, who was the first female to finish overall, was extremely excited for the team.

“It was perfect weather for a half marathon and I think everyone took great advantage of that as they fearlessly went out and put their training to the test,” Sanborn said. “Everyone came out on the other end of the race just feeling more confident in their training, bodies and the team.”

The Army West Point Marathon team had an outstanding performance at the Canada Army Run this year, and are using it as a stepping stone for their upcoming races.

In October, the team will be competing in the Army Ten Miler where they plan to win the Service Academy/ROTC Trophy for the fourth consecutive year.

In November, they will travel down to Virginia to compete in their first marathon of the academic semester, the Richmond Marathon.

In December, the Army West Point Marathon team will run for two days straight to deliver the game ball from West Point to the Army-Navy Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.