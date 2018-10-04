Waldman, Dolehide win titles at West Point Invite

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Freshman Stephanie Dolehide of the Army West Point Women's Tennis team earned the D singles title at the West Point Invite Sunday. She defeated Oceane Garibal of Stony Brook in straight sets 6-2, 7-5. Sophomore Abi Waldman of the Army West Point Women's Tennis team earned the E singles title on the final day of the West Point Invite Sunday.

Rookie Stephanie Dolehide and sophomore Abi Waldman of the Army West Point Women’s Tennis team earned singles titles on the final day of the West Point Invite on Sunday.

Dolehide won her second-straight tournament after collecting the E Singles crown at Quinnipiac two weeks ago, while Waldman won the first fall tournament of her career.

How it happened

C singles

1-seed freshman Caroline Vincent: 1-1 (4-1)

Semifinals: W, 6-2, 6-2 vs. 4-seed freshman Sam DiMaio (Army West Point);

Finals: L, 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 vs. 6-seed Renee Ren (Columbia).

4-seed freshman Sam DiMaio: 0-1 (3-1)

Semifinals: L, 6-2, 6-2 vs. 1-seed freshman Caroline Vincent (Army West Point).

Paola Bou: 0-1 (3-1)

Semifinals: L, 6-4, 6-4 vs. 6-seed Renee Ren (Columbia).

D singles

1-seed freshman Stephanie Dolehide: 2-0 (5-0)

Semifinals: W, 6-2, 6-2 vs. 4-seed Ester Chikvashvili (Stony Brook);

Finals: W, 6-2, 7-5 vs. 3-seed Oceane Garibal (Stony Brook).

2-seed freshman Jen Shin: 0-1 (3-1)

Semifinals: L, 6-2, 6-3 vs. 3-seed Oceane Garibal (Stony Brook).

E singles

1-seed sophomore Abi Waldman: 2-0 (4-0)

Semifinals: W, 6-1, 6-2 vs. 4-seed Whitney Weisberg (Fordham);

Finals: W, withdraw.

Army highlights and game notes

• Dolehide won her second career tournament.

• Waldman won the first singles title of her collegiate career.

Up next

• The Black Knights will compete at Lehigh’s Patriot League kickoff Saturday and Sunday.