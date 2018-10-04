West Point opens arms to three country leaders

Photos by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO

The U.S. Army is committed to strengthening ties with its allies and attracting new partners for the greatest possible strength and long-term advancement of mutual interests and to deter aggression. With that in mind, the U.S. Military Academy hosted the presidents of Liberia (George Weah) and Georgia (Giorgi Margvelashvili) and the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Ramush Haradinaj, to tour the academy, to meet with their country’s cadets, and to share ideas with USMA cadets and higher-ranking officers, including Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, his staff and faculty, from Sept. 24-28.