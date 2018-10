Cadet Club activities

Marathon: Members of the Army West Point Marathon team traveled to Washington D.C. for the 34th annual Army Ten-Miler Race Sunday. Once again, the team captured top honors in the Service Academies and ROTC team category. Leading the way for the Army team were Class of 2021 Cadets Chase Hogeboom with a run time of 59:00 and Class of 2020 Cadet Kate Sanborn with a run time of 1:01:35.