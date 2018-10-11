Corner kicks clip Women’s Soccer against Bucknell

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Freshman forward Trinity Garay attempts a shot during Army West Point's game against Bucknell Oct. 6. Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Cassalia hauled in a high shot, but allowed multiple goals for just the second time in 2018 as Army West Point Women's Soccer lost 3-1 to Bucknell Oct. 6 at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photos by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Soccer team suffered its first home setback of the season with a 3-1 decision against Bucknell Oct. 6 at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field.

The visiting Bison scored all three of its goals off of corner kicks, including a pair of tallies by Holly Burns.

Army’s lone tally came off the foot of sophomore midfielder Morgan Walsh who received a pass from firstie midfielder Sarah Chamberlin and placed it inside the left post.

How it happened

First Half

• The Bison took an early lead 12:30 into the match when Burns headed in a corner kick from Maddie Dano.

Second Half

• Army tied the game in the 52nd minute when Chamberlin sent a ball from midfield to the edge of the Bucknell box. Walsh ran onto the pass and took one touch before slotting her shot past a sliding goalkeeper.

• Bucknell regained the lead in the 66th minute when another Dano corner kick entered the box close to the goal line and an attempted punch out by Army’s keeper deflected in for an own goal.

• The Black Knights seemed to tie the game at the 79:36 when sophomore midfielder Simone Gardner headed the ball through the hands of Theresa Adu-Attobrah, but the ref determined that the Bison goalkeeper had possession of the ball and the goal was disallowed.

• Less than a minute later, Burns gave the visitors an insurance goal to seal the game.

Army higlights and game notes

• Army allowed its most goals since a 3-0 setback against Bucknell on Oct. 7, 2016.

• Walsh became the fourth Army player this season with multiple goals.

• Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Cassalia allowed multiple goals for just the second time in 2018.