Educating community on unexpected disasters

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Those who registered for the Disaster Preparedness Seminar Sept. 27 received a free NYS Disaster Preparedness Kit. The event was sponsored by New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo and presented by the New York National Guard, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Office of Emergency Management and Office of Fire Prevention and Control. The seminar included a lecture by New York National Guard Capt. Brett White, team leader and instructor for the lower Hudson Valley.

West Point staff, faculty and surrounding communities attended the Citizen Preparedness Corps Disaster Preparedness Seminar Sept. 27 at Eisenhower Hall. The event was an educational forum on how individuals can prepare for the unexpected or the unplanned like a blizzard, hurricane, flood, active shooter incident, biochemical, biological or radiological hazard.

The event was sponsored by New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo and presented by the New York National Guard, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Emergency Management and Office of Fire Prevention and Control. The event provided attendees with important information and resources to prepare for, respond to and recover from a range of hazards and threats.

Capt. Brett White, team leader and instructor for the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps, was the facilitator who presented slides and a video on preparedness in an active shooter situation, what to pack into a Disaster Preparedness Kit and how to prepare your home in case you need to shelter in place. The NYS Disaster Preparedness Kits were given to registered participants.

“New York State has the highest risk profile for man-made disasters like terrorist attacks simply because of where we are located,” White said. “We are close to New York City. Washington D.C. is the next highest in risk.”

White talked about preparing your home now to eliminate unneeded work to prepare for emergency situations in the future.

“You should limit and dispose of unneeded combustibles like old paint cans and flammable liquids,” White said. “Install new and test smoke alarms and change the battery at least twice a year, install a carbon monoxide detector, which is now required in every apartment unit in New York State, obtain a fire extinguisher and learn how to use it and prepare a go kit in case rapid evacuation is necessary along with a first aid kit.”

White said to ensure you are prepared for a shelter in place emergency you should stock up on supplies, have a good water supply, at least one gallon of drinking water per person and enough for washing for 10 days, LED lanterns and batteries and flashlights also with batteries, canned food, energy bars and other non-perishable foods.

“If you need to evacuate, prepare a pet kit with food, blankets and a toy. Make sure you take your pets and what they need with you. Don’t leave them behind,” White said.

Emergency situations occur without warning and there is a 100 percent chance that you will be involved in a potentially life-threatening incident at some point in your life. You can control the likelihood that the incident will cause harm for you or your loved ones if you are prepared before the incident happens.