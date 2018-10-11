Growing the Lean Six Sigma community at West Point

By Lt. Col. James R. Enos Systems Engineering assistant professor

Seventy members from across the West Point community participated in the Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt training on Sept. 19 to gain a better understanding of the Army’s process improvement methdology and take an important first step in adopting a culture of continuous process improvement within their organization and West Point as a whole. Courtesy Photos Seventy members from across the West Point community participated in the Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt training on Sept. 19 to gain a better understanding of the Army’s process improvement methdology and take an important first step in adopting a culture of continuous process improvement within their organization and West Point as a whole. Courtesy Photos Sgt. Maj. Denver Dill, U.S. Military Academy Band, discusses West Point’s Lean Six Sigma program at the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers’ Engineering Lean and Six Sigma Conference in Atlanta. Sgt. Maj. Denver Dill, U.S. Military Academy Band, discusses West Point’s Lean Six Sigma program at the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers’ Engineering Lean and Six Sigma Conference in Atlanta. Cadets Anthony Boswell and Sean Kirchner from the Department of Systems Engineering observe the cable fabrication process at Tobyhanna Army Depot as part of their Lean Six Sigma capstone. Cadets Anthony Boswell and Sean Kirchner from the Department of Systems Engineering observe the cable fabrication process at Tobyhanna Army Depot as part of their Lean Six Sigma capstone.

The Lean Six Sigma program at West Point began with a handful of cadets and a faculty advisor from the Department of Systems Engineering. Since then, the program has grown to include members of nearly every organization on West Point as the community is building a culture of continuous process improvement.

The Army’s Lean Six Sigma program merges tools from Lean, with a focus on eliminating waste, and Six sigma that focuses on reducing variation to improve quality.

Certified trainers from the team conduct one-day, intense Yellow Belt courses for members of the community who want to learn more about lean and six sigma tools. The most recent event trained 70 individuals across West Point, a record number for the program, including Garrison, Keller Army Community Hospital, several academic departments, and the United States Corps of Cadets staff.

The training kicked off with opening comments from the Garrison Command team of Col. Harry Marson and Command Sgt. Maj. Kanisha Lamothe. They both emphasized the importance of Lean Six Sigma training as it not only improves the organization, but also develops people through continuing education.

Although the Yellow Belt training is not part of the Army’s Lean Six Sigma certification process, it sets a strong foundation for following training and certification through the Green Belt and Black Belt courses and projects.

Over the last three years, the Lean Six Sigma leader team conducted the first two Green Belt courses at West Point in which they trained more than 30 employees on Lean Six Sigma tools and started them on a path to becoming Army certified Green Belts.

“Becoming a six sigma Green Belt has allowed me the opportunity to apply concepts and tools in my classroom and lesson plans,” Sgt. 1st Class Eddie Jackson, the Department of Military Instruction and one of the members of the first Green Belt course, said of the impact of Lean Six Sigma. “I have been able to identify and eliminate a lot of the waste in curriculum design and delivery. Cadets are able to get a clear, precise understanding of the material.”

Additionally, the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE) invited members of the West Point team, Col. Doug McInvale, Sgt. Maj. Jeremey Schlegel and Sgt. Maj. Denver Dill, to attend their Engineering Lean and Six Sigma Conference in Atlanta.

The IISE is highly regarded as the leading professional organization in the process improvement community. Thought leaders and practitioners from industry and academia gathered to discuss key aspects of lean thinking and six sigma tools. The USMA team offered insights from the West Point program and received great feedback from the group.

McInvale, Department of Math associate professor, was a featured speaker for the conference, and presented “Building a Thriving Lean Six Sigma Culture in an Organization,” where he shared insights on messaging, training and support for a thriving organizational culture.

The team is also reintroducing the Green Belt training to cadets as part of their capstone design experience. Ten cadets from the Department of Systems Engineering are working toward their Green Belt certification over the course of the academic year. Some of these cadets traveled to Tobyhanna Army Depot to observe processes as they work to improve the refurbishing and manufacturing process for the depot that could result in millions of cost savings for the Army.

In addition to the 10 cadets, four tactical noncommissioned officers from USCC are participating in the course alongside the cadets to broaden the community of lean six sigma practitioners at West Point.

“Our innovative Lean Six Sigma program teaches leaders how to improve organizations, streamline processes, prioritize projects and achieve tangible results. However, the deeper value of this multi-disciplinary collaboration between officers, noncommissioned officers, cadets and civilians across the academy is to build in an ability to leverage their different perspectives and experiences to help solve complex problems with these newfound tools.” Col. Rich Morales, professor and head, Department of Systems Engineering.

The process improvement community at West Point is continuing to grow and thrive as the benefits from these projects and trained personnel begin to positively affect the academy. The team plans to continue the training to reach as many members of the West Point community as possible with upcoming Yellow Belt and Green Belt courses in 2019 and beyond.

Sign up to receive, Lean Six Sigma Minute, the program’s monthly newsletter, or request training by contacting Schlegel at 845-938-1338 or Jeremy.Schlegel@usma.edu or Jason Medford at 845-938-6940 or Jason.J.Medford.civ@mail.mil.