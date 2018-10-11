Men’s Soccer drops league match to Loyola

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Junior forward Keenan O'Shea (#9) led the Army West Point Men's Soccer team in shots with six against Loyola, however the Black Knights dropped the game 2-0 Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photos by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications Junior goaltender Justin Stoll (#1) registered a save during Army West Point's 2-0 loss to Loyola Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field.

The Army West Point Men’s Soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to Loyola in a Patriot League match on Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field.

The Greyhounds (6-3-1, 2-1-1 Patriot League) scored in each half of play opposite the Black Knights (4-6-1, 1-3 Patriot League).

Army was edged 12-11 in shots and 5-3 in corners.

Army highlights and game notes

• Junior forward Keenan O’Shea led the Black Knights in shots with six.

• Five additional Cadets recorded a shot in the contest.

• Junior goaltender Justin Stoll made one save on the night.

• Army outshot the Greyhounds in the second half, 5-4.

• It was the fifth time this season that Army reached double-digit shots.

How it happened

• In the 20th minute, Brian Saramago played a ball into the box from the right side of the field. The ball rolled to the foot of Barry Sharifi and he sent a strike past Stoll for the first Loyola score of the night.

• The Greyounds added an insurance score in the second half. Sharifi sent a ball up the field to Stephen Nichols and he put the ball into the box, setting up Josh Fawole for Loyola’s second goal of the game.

Up next

The Black Knights will return to action on Friday when they head to Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, for the highly-anticipated Army-Navy Cup.

Army and Navy are currently tied in the all-time Army-Navy Cup series, 2-2-2.