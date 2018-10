Penn State knocks off Army

Photos by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Rugby team showed no quit Oct. 6 at the Anderson Rugby Complex, fighting to the finish in a 22-7 defeat to Penn State. Army drops to 2-3 on the season, while Penn State moves to 3-1. Junior Damaria Morton provided the lone try for the Black Knights in the 73rd minute.