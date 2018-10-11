USMA Class of 2019 submit final branch preferences

By Maj. Ryan Leach Department of Military Instruction

Members of the Class of 2019 submitted their final branch preferences Sept. 17 as cadets at the U.S. Military Academy. These preferences are a key input that assists the USMA Branch Board as it links cadets to their best-fit branches and meet the leadership needs of the Army.

The preferences submitted by the Class of 2019 are the result of a deliberate and comprehensive Branch Education and Mentorship Program.

The USMA BEMP begins for each class during their plebe year and continues through the first 42 months of their West Point “47-month experience.”

Critical and formative BEMP experiences for cadets include academy events such as Cadet Field Training and Cadet Leader Development Training. Cadets participate in programs such as Cadet Troop Leader Training or Military Individual Advanced Development opportunities, which offer them an in-depth look at a variety of military occupational specialties and units.

Cadets also participate in four iterations of West Point’s Branch Week and innumerable interactions and mentorship opportunities with USMA staff and faculty. All of these events and experiences shape a cadet’s branch preferences, and enable them to make an informed decision about their future service to the Army, which considers their personal preferences, talents and knowledge of the branch

With the first 42 months of Branch Education and Mentorship now complete, and final branch preferences submitted, the next step for the Class of 2019 is opening its Branch envelopes in Eisenhower Hall in November.

Based on historical trends, nearly 80 percent of the Class of 2019 will be assigned to its top branch choice, and greater than 95 percent will be assigned a branch in its top three preferences.

Regardless of individual preference, all cadets will have the unique privilege and the honor of leading America’s sons and daughters in one of 17 U.S. Army Branches.

Following Branch Night, the focus of USMA BEMP efforts for the Class of 2019 will be its transition from cadet to second lieutenant.

This transition is facilitated through the Department of Military Instruction’s (DMI) Small Group Branch Mentorship Program that aims to provide each first class cadet a branch specific mentor.

By aligning each Class of 2019 Cadet with an officer at USMA, cadets are better informed and prepared for their respective Basic Officer Leader Course and their first unit of assignment.

The BEMP program is a DMI initiative that began with the Class of 2018. With the help of more than 175 volunteer staff and faculty members serving as branch mentors, cadets had multiple interactions and professional developmental opportunities with an officer of their branch before entering the operational force.

Like the Class of 2018, success for the 2019 Small Group Branch Mentorship Program requires cadets who are motivated to take advantage of this opportunity and walk away from each engagement enthusiastic and ready to begin the first chapter of their Army lives.

Not to be overlooked, and following Branch Night, Class of 2019 cadets will conduct a “Draft Style Post Night,” where they will select their first duty station.

Their first unit of assignment is where the newly commissioned second lieutenants will call home following graduation from the academy.

With the USMA Branching Board prepared to convene and Branch Night set for Nov. 14, the Class of 2019 is poised to take a first giant step toward its future service in the operational Army.