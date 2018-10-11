West Point Middle School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The West Point Middle School invited cadets from the Spanish Department and the Latin Dance Club to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 25. Cadets spoke about their experiences in a Spanish country and their favorite person or celebrity and the cadet Latin Dance Club taught the students to Salsa.

U.S. Military Academy Class of 2020 Cadet Francisco Cebreros spoke about his trip to Spain. He learned Spanish for a week and traveled throughout Spain. Cebreros highlighted the region of Cataluña, which includes Barcelona, where the regional language is Catalan and the street signs and buildings are written in Catalan. Cataluña is considered an autonomous community in Spain.

Class of 2022 Cadet William Lopez, a native of Ohio, talked about Mexico, the country his mother is from and a country he has visited.

“I am a military brat like a lot of you are,” Lopez said. “And you know what that means, you move a lot. My dad grew up in Los Angeles and mom grew up in Mexico. My grandparents had a ranch there. My girlfriend is from Mexico as well.”

Lopez talked about a well-known Mexican singer and actor, Pedro Infante, who was one of Mexico’s greatest actors, singers and star.

“He was born in 1917,” Lopez said. “He was influenced by his dad, who was also a singer. He started at the family level. His dad taught him an instrument and how to project his voice. He also starred in movies, a lot of which my mom has seen. He was so famous that it was passed down through generations in my family, my great grandmother, grandmother to my mother to me. The effect he had on people was immense. There are statues erected of him in Mexico City, where he was born and where he died in Merida along with two other statues.”

Lopez attempted to provide a song by Infante to the students from a computer, but it wasn’t working well, so he sang the song to the students and let them know that he sang that song to his girlfriend when he had an important question to ask her. This was not lost on the students who asked “Did she say yes?”

Class of 2021 Cadet Michael Moore talked about the country of Colombia and expressed to the students that Colombia is the correct spelling, it is not spelled Columbia.

“My mother came from Colombia and met my father in Hong Kong,” Moore said. “Mom grew up on a farm in Colombia.”

Moore then asked the students how many brothers and sisters they have. Most said two or three and one said 10.

“That’s a lot,” Lopez said. “My mom had 11 siblings. Two brothers and nine sisters. She had a different life than I had. Mom lived near Bogota. Colombia has a completely different culture than I knew here and rolling flatlands.”

Moore proceeded to evoke the cringe factor when he talked about the weird insects and bugs Colombia is known for.

“The beetles are as big as your fist there,” he said which produced a collective “gross” from the audience.

Moore produced photos of the beetles and of a colorful caterpillar.

“This caterpillar is poisonous,” Moore explained. “My mom rolled on one. It feels like pine needles and produces a rash and the only way to relieve it is to get the caterpillar and cut it to produce a liquid that you must place on your rash.”

Moore also showed photos of some of the food popular in Colombia like hormigas culonas, which literally translates to big butt ants that are fried and fried dough balls; the latter found to be more palpable than the ants with the students.