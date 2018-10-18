“Alliance Battalion” trains on its Soldier skills

Photo by Class of 2019 Cadet Jonathan Linden

More than 100 cadets in companies G-1, H-1 and I-1 of 3rd Battalion, 1st Regiment executed a joint operation to train critical medical, communication and maneuver warrior skills Sept. 22. As part of the Commandant’s weekend training guidance, cadet military development staff coordinated three separate lanes of performance throughout the six-hour long operation—dubbed “Operation Alliance.” Led by cadets Isaac Cothran, Sawyer Peterson and Sean MacDonald, each cadet was required to perform a series of diverse tasks over a distance of nearly 10 miles. The key tasks included treating and transporting a casualty, requesting medical evacuation, sending situation and SALUTE reports, and moving as a team under direct fire. Moving with a loaded rucksack between lanes, cadets from each company executed these battle drills in a live paintball scenario. Following this, the cadets tested their proficiency and speed in operating IMBITR and ASIP radio systems. Operation Alliance initiated the first of multiple training weekends during the 2018-19 academic year, and served as the fundamental building block for improvement in tactical proficiency.